Washington, DC — In celebration of His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday, the International Campaign for Tibet (ICT) launched The Compassion Rising World Tour 2025—a sweeping global campaign to honor the Dalai Lama’s life and efforts, while inspiring acts of compassion, spotlighting Tibet’s enduring struggle for freedom, and uniting global communities around the Dalai Lama’s message of peace and resilience.

“At its core, this campaign is about more than celebration—it’s a movement to amplify the Dalai Lama’s enduring message of compassion, wisdom, and peace, while shining a powerful spotlight on the hopes and resilience of the Tibetan people,” said Tencho Gyatso, President of ICT. “Through Compassion Rising, we seek to build more connected communities and mobilize action worldwide, planting the seeds of a more compassionate and just planet.”

The Compassion Rising World Tour 2025 will unite individuals and communities across cultures and continents who have been touched by the Dalai Lama’s message, and this milestone birthday will be a catalyst for solidarity, deeper understanding of Tibet’s vibrant heritage, and a collective commitment to compassion in action.

Campaign Highlights:

The World Tour will celebrate His Holiness’s 90th birthday with Tibetan communities, friends and supporters around the globe, fostering cultural exchange and strengthening global empathy for Tibet’s struggle.

Invites participants and/or organizers to contribute to a series of immersive “Tour Stops”—both in-person and virtual—that will bring His Holiness’s teachings to life through events, concerts, community challenges, live-streamed gatherings, and real-world acts of compassion that drive change.

A dynamic digital platform, www.CompassionRising.com, will serve as the movement’s anchor, celebrating the Dalai Lama’s life’s work, offering inspirational content, community resources, and interactive tools to encourage global participation and action.

Together, we will strive towards building a powerful international network of individuals and partners committed to justice, resilience, and peace.

Initial posts are live on Compassion Rising World Tour 2025 social media accounts on Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and BlueSky, links to handles can be found at www.CompassionRising.com.

About Compassion Rising

The Compassion Rising World Tour 2025 is a landmark global campaign supported by the International Campaign for Tibet. Designed to honor the 90th birthday of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, in the vision of Central Tibetan Administration’s announcement of a “A year of Compassion” honoring the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday, it seeks to inspire acts of compassion, celebrate Tibetan culture, and broaden worldwide support for the Tibetan cause. Individuals and communities everywhere are invited to join the movement through immersive events, digital engagement, and acts of compassion. To learn more, explore partnership opportunities, or join the movement, visit www.CompassionRising.com or contact us at [email protected].

About the International Campaign for Tibet

For more than 30 years, the International Campaign for Tibet has advanced the vision of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and supported the Tibetan people’s peaceful struggle for human rights and democratic freedom. As the largest Tibet support group in the world, ICT works to preserve Tibet’s ancient culture of wisdom and to promote lasting peace. Learn more at www.savetibet.org or contact [email protected].