Language rights expert Gerald Roche stops by Tibet Talk to discuss Chinese language oppression in Tibet, the suppression of minority languages like Manegacha, and his new book. What are the contradictions in China’s language policy? What is the status of Manegacha, Ngandehua, and other languages spoken by smaller populations?

Gerald’s book, The Politics of Language Oppression in Tibet, is out now.

