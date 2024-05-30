The Chinese government has been displacing rural Tibetans on a large scale for more than two decades. What has been the experience of Tibetans who have been displaced under the various relocation programs? Are these relocations violating international human rights standards?

Human Rights Watch’s recent report on forced relocations in Tibet is the culmination of years of meticulous research and analysis, drawing from over 1,000 official Chinese media sources and academic studies.

In this episode of Tibet Talk, Maya Wang, Interim China Director of Human Rights Watch, sheds light on the scale of China’s relocation programs in Tibet that displaces Tibetans from their traditional lands.

Learn more about our Tibet Talks podcast at www.savetibet.org/pod.

Watch our Tibet Talks videos at www.savetibet.org/live.

And subscribe to Tibet Talks on iTunes, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

To get involved in our efforts to promote human rights and democratic freedoms for the people of Tibet, please visit www.savetibet.org/support.

Music: https://www.purple-planet.com