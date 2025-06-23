Beginning tomorrow, hundreds of Tibet supporters will convene at the US Capitol for a two-day event to tell their representatives that the United States must maintain its long-standing support for Tibet. Tibet Lobby Day is a yearly hybrid in-person and virtual event coordinated by the International Campaign for Tibet (ICT).

This year, the event culminates in a celebration of the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday with advocates, members of Congress and other DC area supporters coming together to share their stories and experiences.

“This event is a yearly chance for the Tibetan community across America to connect, share, and spread our message and the success of this event is so dependent on their dedicated support, everyone here is taking time out of their lives to come to DC to share their stories, those of their families and bring to light the truth of what China is doing to Tibetans in Tibet,” said ICT President Tencho Gyatso. “We thank everyone who flew, drove, and took the train to DC to make sure this message was delivered to Congress and who make this such a meaningful event.”

Tibet Lobby Day

Tibet Lobby Day is an annual event coordinated by ICT that brings Tibetan Americans and Tibet supporters collectively to the US capital to meet with their Senators, Representatives and Congressional staff. Tibet Lobby Day provides a chance for Tibetans to share their views, beliefs and hopes with their members of Congress about a part of the world that is cloaked in misinformation from the Chinese government about self-governance, human rights, and environmental dangers. Tibet Lobby Day is now in its 16th year.

The participants are asking their members of Congress to support a number of legislative actions to continue the long-time federal support of Tibet. The first, a resolution recognizing the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday and his “outstanding contributions to peace, non-violence, human rights, and mutual respect across faiths.” It also recognized July 6, 2025 as a “Day of Compassion” along with restating the belief that any attempt by the PRC to interfere in the recognition of a 15th would violate the religious freedom of Tibetan Buddhists. Additionally, discussions were held on funding and fair access to Tibet.