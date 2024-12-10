Washington, D.C. – This evening, the International Campaign for Tibet presented the Light of Truth Award to Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi for her career long commitment to the people of Tibet and bringing light to the cause.

The presentation of the award, a traditional Tibetan butter lamp, symbolizing the light the recipient has shed on the cause of Tibet, occurred tonight, where Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi received the Tibetan butter lamp from Jetsun Pema, the younger sister of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, who presented on his behalf. Additional remarks were made by ICT President Tencho Gyatso, ICT Chairman Richard Gere, and Sikyong Penpa Tsering.

Key Remarks:

“It is our moral duty to stand up for Tibet and speak out against Beijing’s abuses. If we do not speak out for human rights in China because of commercial interests, we lose all moral authority to speak out for human rights anywhere,” Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi said. “I am very honored to receive this award but there is much work to do as we move ahead.”

“So many wonderful people have been touched by His Holiness the Dalai Lama, I can’t think of anyone who cares more and works harder to make people safer everyday than Nancy Pelosi, it’s heartwarming to know that she will be there.” Richard Gere, ICT Chairman.

“On behalf of all Tibetans inside and out, we want to thank you for your support,” said Sikyong Penpa Tsering.

“Tonight was a wonderful opportunity to recognize the dedication of Speaker Emerita in her service to the Tibetan people. She was a friend to our cause from day one, a fierce defender and caring friend,” said Tencho Gyatso, President of ICT. “While His Holiness couldn’t be here, her many years of partnership with him and the people of Tibet spans the distance and we appreciate Jetsun Pema for presenting the award in his place. She knows the value of standing up for the overlooked and we can always know she will keep up the good fight.”

Many others gathered to celebrate the work of Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi including: Congresswoman Betty McCollum, Representative Dr. Namgyal Choedup of the Office of Tibet North America, former Special Coordinators Greg Craig and Paula Dobriansky, Tenzin Jigme, Member of Tibetan Parliament, among many others.

To read all about Speaker Emerita Pelosi’s involvement in support of Tibet, see the previous ICT press release here.

The Light of Truth award was first presented in 1995 and is bestowed upon individuals and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to the public understanding of Tibet and the plight of the Tibetan people. Previous recipients include Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Dr. Christian Schwarz-Schilling, A.M. Rosenthal, Vaclav Havel, Lowell Thomas, Jr., Elie Wiesel, Irmtraut Wäger, Danielle Mitterrand, Petray Kelly, Hugh Richardson, Carl Gershman, Congressman Benjamin Gilman, people of India, Chinese scholars in China who took courageous stand in support of the Tibetan people, the Swiss Red Cross, the International Commission of Jurists. The full list of recipients can be found here.

In addition to the Light of Truth presentation, the evening included a screening of WISDOM OF HAPPINESS, a deeply intimate and highly cinematic documentary featuring the Dalai Lama, who, at nearly 90 years old, offers practical advice for navigating the 21st century’s challenges. The film captures the Dalai Lama speaking directly to viewers, creating a sense of a private audience, and shares his timeless wisdom on achieving inner peace and happiness for everyone.

The film was co-directed by the Swiss duo Barbara Miller and Philip Delaquis. Executive producers Richard Gere and Oren Moverman. Cinematographer Manuel Bauer.