As the world commemorates the 67th anniversary of Tibetans’ March 10, 1959, national uprising against China’s unlawful annexation of their country, the International Campaign for Tibet (ICT) calls on the international community to strengthen their support for the Tibetan people’s peaceful struggle.

In cities and towns around the globe, Tibetans and supporters of Tibetan freedom will gather on March 10 to peacefully demand that the Chinese government resume dialogue with Tibetan leaders and end its systematic campaign to erase Tibet’s unique linguistic, religious and cultural heritage. In Washington, DC, advocates will assemble near the Chinese Embassy at 11:00 a.m., publicly and peacefully petition the US and Chinese governments, and walk towards and gather near the White House. This program will recall the spirit and sacrifice of the 1959 uprising and will emphasize the urgent need for people, governments, and the international community to address ongoing human rights abuses in Tibet.

In 2026, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) continues its decades long attempt to systematically erase Tibet’s culture and civilization and to assimilate Tibetans. China denies Tibetans’ human rights through an intense system of control including a high-tech surveillance state. Tibetans are persecuted simply for exercising their most basic rights; they can be jailed and tortured just for celebrating the Dalai Lama’s birthday. In the midst of the CCP’s ongoing repression, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), the internationally recognized voice of the Tibetan people, is holding democratic, free and fair elections – a powerful counterpoint to China’s authoritarian model.

His Holiness the Dalai Lama continues to work to preserve, promote and protect Tibetan identity. Regrettably, since 2010 no talks between the Chinese government and representatives of the Dalai Lama and the CTA have occurred despite persistent calls for China to return to negotiations. At the same time, a growing body of academic research shows conclusively that Tibet has been an independent country for centuries, refuting the baseless CCP narrative that Tibet is a part of China.

Importantly, the CCP’s assault on Tibet is part of Beijing’s broader plan to achieve regional hegemony. Tibet is Asia’s high ground and the source of the water that downstream nations from India to Vietnam depend on. Left unchallenged, China’s militarization of Tibet, including rampant hydropower dam construction, will only provide more leverage over these countries – a direct threat to regional and global stability.