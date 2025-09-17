ICT has been closely watching the on-going unrest in Nepal with sorrow and concern. It is gut-wrenching to watch the loss of life and widespread violence. There has long been a connection between the people of Tibet and the people of Nepal and they are all in our thoughts.

We can only hope that from this civil unrest arises a safer, peaceful, and more unified Nepal and send our congratulations and well wishes to interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki. While Nepal has always offered safe haven to Tibetans seeking refuge from Chinese oppression in their home country, we hope this new leadership will move to make Tibetans a stronger and more integrated part of Nepal, allowing them to participate in the economy, find steady employment and live their lives in peace.











