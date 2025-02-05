As an organization dedicated to working for human rights and the democratic freedom of the Tibetan people, the International Campaign for Tibet deeply regrets the withdrawal of the United States from the UN Human Rights Council. This action removes American leadership in the UN, taking away a voice that has held accountable those who disrespect human rights and standing against those whose goal is to subvert the international discourse on human rights to fit autocratic agendas.

The United States has been among those countries that have consistently raised the issue of human rights of the Tibetan people in the UN Human Rights Council. ICT calls on member and observer states at the Human Rights Council and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights to strengthen their efforts to protect human rights standards, particularly in Tibet, as the Chinese government systematically attempts to suppress any criticism about their deeply harmful policies. Policies that continue to threaten to erase Tibetan culture and identity. If the Chinese government succeeds in shutting down criticism on Tibet at the Human Rights Council, the UN Human Rights system will suffer a tremendous blow.