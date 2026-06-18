The International Campaign for Tibet (ICT) is pleased to welcome four Lodi Gyari Fellows through the Washington Internship Program for Tibetan Americans (WIPTA) for the summer 2026 cohort.

Representing the next generation of Tibetan American leaders, this year’s fellows hail from Washington, California, Connecticut, and New Jersey and will serve in congressional offices and leading democracy-focused institutions across Washington, DC.

Tenzin Palden, a rising senior at the University of Washington, will serve as an intern in the office of Congressman Adam Smith (WA).

Tenzin Yiga, a rising junior at Harvard College, is interning with the U.S. House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party (Select Committee on China).

Tenzin Dawa Jungney, a rising senior at the University of California, San Diego, will serve as an intern in the Office of the Chief Operating Officer at the National Endowment for Democracy (NED).

Tenzin Youdon, a rising junior at Yale University, will serve as an intern in the offices of Senator Richard Blumenthal (CT) and Congresswoman Grace Meng (NY).

“Through ICT and the Tibetan Youth Leadership Program, I was first introduced to Capitol Hill as a student advocate; today, I have the privilege of serving in a Senate office,” said Youdon.

“This journey has been shaped by a community of Tibetan mentors who have shown me what it means to lead with purpose and extend a hand to those who follow. I am grateful and excited for the opportunity to learn from them, witness public service in action, and one day do the same for the next generation of Tibetan Americans.”

ICT extends its sincere gratitude to its friends in various congressional offices, committees, and partner institutions who continue to provide meaningful opportunities for Tibetan American students through WIPTA and the Tibetan Youth Leadership Program (TYLP).

“We are proud to welcome this year’s cohort of Lodi Gyari Fellows,” said ICT Executive Director Ryan Fioresi. “These exceptional young leaders represent the future of the Tibetan-American community, and through hands-on experience in their respective offices, they will gain valuable insight into the American political process while developing the skills and networks needed to become effective advocates and leaders in their communities. We look forward to supporting them throughout their journey here in Washington and beyond.”

About the Washington Internship Program for Tibetan Americans

Established in 2019, ICT’s Washington Internship Program for Tibetan Americans (WIPTA) promotes Tibetan American participation and representation at all levels of the political process.

Named in honor of ICT’s former President and Chair of the Board of Directors, Lodi Gyari, the fellowship provides Tibetan American undergraduate students with six- to eight week summer internship placements in Washington, D.C.

Fellows gain first-hand experience with policymaking and the legislative process while building professional networks and engaging with leaders in government, public policy, and civil society.

Through WIPTA, ICT seeks to empower the growing Tibetan American community by creating meaningful pathways into public service and encourage political and civic engagement.