By Jan Andersson, ICT Europe Board member:

The former representative of His Holiness the Dalai Lama in Geneva, Chungdak Koren, passed away on September 10th, 2024 in a hospital in Oslo, Norway. The International Campaign for Tibet was deeply saddened by the news and conveyed its condolences to her husband Michael.

Chungdak Koren was born in Phari, southern Tibet, in 1950. After escaping to India, she studied at different schools before getting engaged in the Transit School in Dharamsala. In 1969 she was selected for a nursing education in Norway that was to become her new home. She devoted her energies both to the Tibetan refugees in Norway and to lobbying work, e.g. through the Norwegian Tibet Committee. She was deeply involved in organizing the festivities around the Nobel Peace Prize Award to H.H. the Dalai Lama in 1989.

In the years 1995-2001 she served as Representative of H.H. the Dalai Lama in Geneva. After retiring from public service, her immense energy went into advocating the Tibetan cause on many levels. She was instrumental in establishing the radio station Voice of Tibet, she served as Executive Director of the Norwegian Tibet Committee and starting in 2001 was a board member of the International Campaign for Tibet Europe. In 2011 she was elected as member of the Tibetan Parliament in Exile.

Following a severe stroke, she had to concentrate on regaining her health. She did this with the same admirable zeal and determination as she showed in all tasks she took on. She made remarkable progress and was able to continue her work for her people.

The International Campaign for Tibet is deeply grateful to Chungdak Koren for her contributions to ICT’s mission and for her energetic commitment to the cause of her people.

“Chungdak la was truly fearless, and unstoppable, and her singular dedication to Tibet and His Holiness the Dalai Lama will remain always an inspiration to me,” said ICT President Tencho Gyatso.

Tsering Jampa, former ICT Europe Executive Director, with whom she worked as the Board member, said, “I am deeply saddened by the passing of my former dear colleague and friend, Chungdak Koren la whose unwavering commitment and dedication to advocating for the rights of Tibetans were truly inspiring. Working closely with Chungdak la advocating on the human rights situation in Tibet at the United Nations Human Rights Commission was a privilege, and Chundak la’s passion and hard work will always be remembered. Her passing away is a great loss, not just for those who knew Chungdak la, but for our cause she championed so tirelessly. My thoughts and prayers are with her and family during this difficult time. Chungdak la will be greatly missed.”