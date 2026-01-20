The International Campaign for Tibet is searching for an experienced Director of Strategic Communications to drive strategic communications that support and advance ICT’s mission. This position reports to the Executive Director and will be based in Washington DC.

The International Campaign for Tibet (ICT) is a non-partisan, public interest group dedicated to promoting human rights and democratic freedoms for the people of Tibet.

ICT is a non-profit advocacy organization with offices in Washington D.C., Amsterdam, Berlin, and Brussels. ICT is committed to supporting the Tibetan peoples’ cultural, political and social rights and freedoms and their efforts to preserve Tibet’s unique culture, language, and identity. ICT undertakes initiatives and mobilizes its members to increase international support for Tibetans and their peaceful struggle, advocate for human rights and freedoms in Tibet, support Tibetan refugees, and work to promote a negotiated solution for Tibet.

Responsibilities

Develop an integrated communications strategy to advance ICT’s advocacy, positive reputation and visibility within and across a variety of communications platforms and with journalists, editorial boards, influencers, and other stakeholders within traditional and new media.

Oversee content creation, dissemination, and design for all of ICT’s communications platforms, including its websites and social media accounts.

Develop and implement communications plans, including timelines, deliverables and budgets, to ensure a steady drumbeat of awareness, education and engagement to ICT’s target audiences.

Create positioning and messaging for ICT U.S. and contribute to standardizing and strengthening ICT’s global messaging in collaboration with ICT’s Europe-based offices.

Work with colleagues from ICT’s advocacy, research and monitoring, and membership teams to identify opportunities and create innovative content which further integrates communications across all of ICT’s work.

Pitch story ideas to relevant journalists, editorial boards, opinion writers, podcasters, and influencers.

Monitor media, maintain and develop relationships with media contacts, especially those based in the U.S., Canada, UK, and India, among other global media markets.

Write communication materials designed for media engagement as well as for distribution to other key stakeholder audiences.

Develop and implement strategies and plans for increasing ICT’s social/digital media presence.

Develop and manage branding and marketing services for the organization.

Maintain an up-to-date media contacts database. Staff special events and serve as media contact as needed.

Conduct media training for selected ICT staff.

Handle crisis communications as needed.

Develop speaking and visibility opportunities for ICT’s senior leadership.

Oversee three direct reports on the communications team.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in a related field (communications and media, journalism, public policy, international relations, or political science)

Minimum five years of experience as a senior-level Communications or Media Director, preferably within the U.S. legislative or executive branch or an international advocacy organization.

Deep understanding and expertise in foreign policy, international affairs, and/or developments in Tibet, China, and East Asia, preferably related to human rights issues.

Demonstrated track record of building relationships with journalists, editorial boards, influencers, and other stakeholders within traditional and new media platforms in the U.S. and globally.

Demonstrated leadership in project management and the ability to work collaboratively in a team environment.

Demonstrated written and verbal communication skills, including the ability to present complex information in a clear and compelling manner.

Demonstrated leader and manager, with at least three years of management experience of two or more direct reports.

Knowledge of website, email management, and social media content design platforms, including Adobe Suite, O365 and WordPress, is preferred

Meticulous attention to detail and exceptional editing and proofreading skills.

Knowledge of and experience in growing the social media presence of an organization.

Organized with strong time management, including the ability to multitask and manage competing priorities effectively

Proficiency in the Tibetan or Chinese language a plus

To Apply

Please email your cover letter, resume and writing sample with “Director of Strategic Communications” in the subject line to [email protected]

The International Campaign for Tibet is committed to the principle of equal employment opportunity to all qualified individuals. The position is currently in-person with a hybrid option available.

Salary: $100,000 – $110,000; Benefits: ICT pays 100% of healthcare premiums and deductibles for all employees enrolled in ICT health plan; paid premiums for vision and dental insurance; ICT will match up to 5% for all eligible employees participating in ICT’s 403(b) plan.