New bipartisan resolution introduced in the Senate and House congratulates the Dalai Lama on his upcoming 90th birthday and recognizes his “outstanding contributions to peace, non-violence, human rights, and mutual respect within and across faiths.”

Senators Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Todd Young (R-IN), jointly introduced the resolution in the Senate. In the House, Representatives Michael McCaul (R-TX) and Jim McGovern (D-MA) are taking the lead.

The resolution also recognizes July 6, 2025, as a “Day of Compassion” in honor of the Dalai Lama’s birthday, affirms the Tibetan people’s human rights and fundamental freedoms, and reiterates that any attempt by the PRC to interfere in the recognition of a 15th Dalai Lama would violate the religious freedom of Tibetan Buddhists.

“This resolution is bipartisan and bicameral recognition and support of His Holiness the Dalai Lama as a global icon of compassion, and his lifelong efforts in finding a peaceful resolution for Tibet and the Tibetan people,” said International Campaign for Tibet (ICT) President Tencho Gyatso. “We appreciate the enduring and unwavering support of Tibet’s champions in Congress and call for the swift passage of this resolution which will bring joy and inspiration to all those celebrating the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday around the world, and especially the Tibetans in Tibet who are not able to join in these joyous celebrations.”

The resolution also notes the history of the Tibet-China conflict and America’s legacy of support for the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan people. It comes on the heels of three pieces of legislation that passed Congress with resounding bipartisan support in recent years: the Tibetan Policy and Support Act, the Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act, and the Resolve Tibet Act.

The resolution is also in keeping with Central Tibetan Administration’s “Year of Compassion” recognizing the Dalai Lama’s 90th birth year. The International Campaign for Tibet has also launched our Compassion Rising World Tour campaign to spark a year of global celebration, encouraging people from all walks of life to come together through acts of compassion as his powerful legacy lights up our world.

Quotes from sponsors and Tibetan leaders

“The people of Tibet have an inalienable right to self-determination, and our resolution reaffirms the United States’ commitment to Tibetans by supporting their basic human rights, religious freedom, culture, and language,” said Merkley. “As the Chinese government continues to ignore the rights of Tibet under international law, we’re sending the message that we must protect these fundamental freedoms.”

“Throughout his life, the Dalai Lama has stood for peace, respect, and understanding. I’m proud to stand with the Dalai Lama and the people of Tibet in their struggle for freedom and peace against the Chinese Communist Party’s continued aggression. The CCP’s status quo – both in Tibet and elsewhere – is not acceptable,” said Young.

“Despite having faced persecution, oppression, and unspeakable violence at the hands of the CCP, His Holiness the Dalai Lama has maintained inner peace and continues to preach compassion — inspiring not only his own people, but the entire world,” said Rep. McCaul. “I was honored to meet him in Dharamsala last year to voice the U.S. government’s support for the people of Tibet, emphasize the friendship between our two peoples, and learn more of his courageous, peaceful, and sacrificial leadership. Ahead of His Holiness’s 90th birthday, I am proud to introduce this resolution calling for ‘A Day of Compassion’ and affirming Tibetans’ fundamental human rights as we look forward to the day the Dalai Lama and his people can return to their homeland in peace.”

“His Holiness the Dalai Lama is an inspiration to millions of people around the world, including to me,” said Rep. McGovern. “His teachings on religious tolerance, non-violent responses to conflict and violent extremism, and peace-building are both timeless and urgently needed in our present circumstances. He has been a passionate advocate for the freedom and dignity for the Tibetan people. It is appropriate for Congress to honor the 14th Dalai Lama and his countless accomplishments on his 90th birthday. May his next one be celebrated in Lhasa.”

“The Washington DC-based Office of Tibet for the Central Tibetan Administration is honored by the United States’ decades of bipartisan support and partnership with the Tibetan people reflected by this resolution” said Namgyal Choedup, Representative of His Holiness the Dalai Lama at the office of Tibet. “This year, as His Holiness the Dalai Lama turns 90, we have designated the entire year as the “Year of Compassion” in order to recognize not only his inspiration for the Tibetan people’s peaceful struggle for an end of the Tibet-China conflict, but also his message of hope, interreligious harmony, and compassion for all beings. In a world fraught with strife, his message is more important than ever—and it belongs to all people everywhere.”

In addition to the lead sponsors above, original cosponsors of the resolution include: Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, John Curtis (R-UT), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Pete Ricketts (R-NE), Mike Crapo (R-ID), and Dan Sullivan (R-AK) along with Representatives Joe Wilson (R-SC), Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), Michael Lawler (R-NY), Jan Schakowsky (D-IL), Young Kim (R-CA), and Jamie Raskin (D-MD) in the House.

Previously, the Dalai Lama has been recognized by numerous Congressional resolutions, and awards including the United States Congressional Gold Medal, the highest Congressional civilian commendation on September 27, 2006.