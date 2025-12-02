In a major push to tighten ideological control following key directives from Beijing, He Moubao, Secretary of Kanlho (Gannan) Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture Party Committee, recently toured several areas in Kanlho, demanding absolute political loyalty to the state and gratitude toward the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

During his visit, which included a high-profile stop at the renowned Labrang (Xiahe) Monastery on November 19, 2025, the Party Secretary stressed systematically “sinicizing” Tibetan Buddhism and full integration into a socialist society.

These continuing policies stem directly from the Fourth Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (held October 20–23, 2025). He directed local officials to fully implement “the Party’s strategy for governing Tibet in the new era.”

Summoned to his visit at Labrang Monastery were Kanlho Prefecture leaders, numerous township cadres, and the heads of monasteries and nunneries in and around Sangchu (Xiahe) County, including Terlung, Drakar, Lhachab, Geyphel monasteries, as well as Gyogya and Sayue nunneries and the local tantric college.

Directives from the Fourth Plenary Session

He Moubao emphasized that the Fourth Plenary Session had “drawn a grand blueprint for the next five years”, with a core socio-political goal of significantly tightening the cohesion of the Chinese state and the influence of Chinese culture.

Referencing the Fourth Plenary Session, He highlighted two key requirements:

“Forge a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation”

“Adhere to the sinicization of religion in China and strengthen law-based governance of religious affairs”

Enforcing Ideological Conformity in Monastic Life

A central focus of the campaign is reshaping the mindset and conduct of monks and lay believers. He instructed the monastic community to inculcate patriotism and love for the party. To ensure compliance, a series of mandatory activities have been ordered:

Deepening political education through campaigns such as “Thank the Party, Strive for the New Era” and strengthening “national consciousness, civic consciousness, and rule-of-law awareness.”

Enforced indoctrination programs to “Study Laws and Regulations, Abide by Precepts, and Build a Positive Image.”

Internalize a “correct view” of the country —in line with the CCP’s version of history, nation, culture, and religion—while constantly reinforcing the “Five Identities” (identification with the Chinese motherland, Chinese nation, Chinese culture, the Communist Party, and socialism with Chinese characteristics).

Monks are explicitly instructed to practice “righteous belief and righteous action” and actively abide by the Party’s religious, ethnic and social policies.

Institutional Controls

The campaign also seeks to standardize monastery administration through legal and bureaucratic mechanisms. This push for standardization aims to supposedly “resolve deep-seated problems in the religious sphere.” Monasteries are further required to enhance “self-education, self-management, and self-restraint”—effectively imposing a system of political self-policing.