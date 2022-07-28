China’s government has illegally occupied Tibet for over 60 years. It has refused to negotiate with Tibetan leaders for more than a decade. But a new bill in Congress will pressure China’s officials to get back to the negotiating table. It’s called the Promoting a Resolution to the Tibet-China Conflict Act, and it was introduced on July 13 by Reps. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., and Michael McCaul, R-Texas.

In this Tibet Talk, we speak to ICT’s Interim President Bhuchung K. Tsering and Director of Government Relations Franz Matzner to discuss what the bill does, why it matters and what you can do to help make it law.

