The Rowell Fund for Tibet’s Board of Advisors have decided to award grants for 2022 to six projects that deal with health, literature, youth engagement and the creation of a photo archive.

The fund will award $29,708 to applicants throughout Asia and the United States. This amount exceeds the planned budget for this year’s grant cycle, but the Board felt the quality of the grant projects merited the extra funding.

The fund received 54 applications for this grant cycle.

The grants are in memory of lifelong Tibet supporters Galen and Barbara Rowell, who died in a plane crash in 2002.

As avid mountaineers and outdoor photographers, Galen and Barbara Rowell helped bring Tibet and the Himalayas into the public eye. Their fund continues this legacy, providing small grants to Tibetan writers, academics, photographers and conservationists.

This year’s grant recipients are:

The Bylakuppe Tibetan Settlement in Karnataka, India for a sanitary pad disposal system

The Library of Tibetan Works & Archives in Dharamsala, India for photo archives of Tibetans in Buxar and schools in the early 1960s

The Tibet U.S. Resettlement Project in New York for a documentary film

A youth engagement program in Dharamsala on climate change

The Mysore Tibetan Community Center in Mysore, Karnataka, for patient care programs

The Tibet Times in Dharamsala for translation work

The International Campaign for Tibet and the Rowell Fund for Tibet wish to congratulate this year’s grant recipients.

The Advisory Board of the Rowell Fund includes: John Ackerly, Conrad Anker, David Breashears, Jimmy Chin, Bob and Beth Cushman, Grace Cushman, John Jancik, Terri Baker, Bob Palais, and Forrest Ryan. The Fund is managed by the International Campaign for Tibet.

