The Rowell Fund for Tibet’s Board of Advisors is awarding $25,469 in grants to six projects in 2021 that deal with humanitarian projects, protecting the environment, literature, women’s issues, film, and photography.

The fund received 59 applications for this grant cycle, the most applications received in several years. Tibetans from India, Nepal, the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Canada applied for Rowell Fund grants this year.

The fund, which is administered by the International Campaign for Tibet, was established in memory of lifelong Tibet supporters Galen and Barbara Rowell, who died in a plane crash in 2002.

“The Rowell Fund supports Tibetan artists and community members in a manner that preserves and celebrates their unique culture,” said Conrad Anker, mountaineer and member of the board of advisors of the Rowell Fund for Tibet. “Galen and Barbara left a lasting impact on the way in which we look at the natural world. This same vision is what drives the Rowell Fund. Empowering artists and creatives to cherish and share their unique and meaningful culture.”

As avid mountaineers and outdoor photographers, Galen and Barbara Rowell helped bring Tibet and the Himalayas into the public eye. The fund continues this legacy, providing small grants to Tibetan writers, academics, photographers and conservationists.

This year’s grants awarded by the board are:

Recipient: Clean Upper Dharamshala Programme ($5000)

Location: Dharamsala, India

Description: For the purchase of a recycled paper machine under its environmental project

Learning Centers: Buxa Chogar and Early Tibetan schools in Exile Collection at LTWA ($5000)

Recipient: Tenzin Kunsang

Location: Dharamsala, India

Description: Classification, digitizing and documentation of the collection relating to the resettlement of Tibetan monastic community in Buxa soon after escape from Tibet in 1959. The collection is at the Library of Tibetan Works & Archives.

Eco-Friendly Waste Management ($4250)

Recipient: Yeshi Sangmo

Location: Mundgod, India

Description: This project is aimed for the health and clean environment purpose of all 278 nuns in the Jangchub Choeling Nunnery in Mundgod Tibetan settlement, and the people living nearby, directly through proper waste management. To make this an example for the community in leading eco-friendly dumping of waste Project.

A Children’s Park For The Tibetan Kids ($4550)

Recipient: Tseten Peltso

Location: Herbertpur, India

Description: In Lakhanwala Tibetan colony, there is no preschool or playschool and not even a children’s park. A small children’s park will help in the development of children, both mentally and physically.

Ame Tsowa ($1669)

Recipient: Thinley Choedon

Location: Ladakh, India

Description: A a short documentary on her mother’s everyday life as an effort to document the way of life of a Tibetan refugee.

Additionally, we have one project that is confidential based on its nature outlined in the application.

ICT and the Rowell Fund for Tibet wish to congratulate this year’s grant recipients.

The advisory board, made up of friends and family of Galen and Barbara, consists of John Ackerly, Conrad Anker, David Breashears, Jimmy Chin, Bob and Beth Cushman, John Jancik, Terri Baker, Bob Palais, and Forrest Ryan.

