The Dalai Lama’s Four Commitments: a Tibet Talks Special Series

As a Tibetan, the Dalai Lama is the focus of the Tibetan people’s hopes and aspirations both inside Tibet and in exile. He is committed to endeavoring to preserve the Tibetan language and culture while also speaking up for Tibet’s environment. His Holiness often refers to himself as an independent spokesperson for Tibetan people, and he has put forward the Middle Way Approach to peacefully resolve the Tibet-China conflict.

In our third episode on His Holiness’ Four Principal Commitments, we’ll discuss his efforts to preserve Tibetan culture and strive for Tibet’s cause with Tenzin Namgyal Tethong, His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s Representative to North America (1973-86), former Kalon Tripa (Minister and Chair of the Cabinet) of the Central Tibetan Administration, as well as the founding President of ICT.

