The Dalai Lama’s Four Commitments: a Tibet Talks Special Series

As a Buddhist monk, the Dalai Lama is committed to encouraging harmony among the world’s religious traditions. Despite their philosophical differences, he believes all major religions have the same potential to create good human beings. Therefore, it’s important for all religious traditions to respect one another and the value of each tradition.

In our second episode on His Holiness’ Four Principal Commitments, we’ll discuss his commitment to religious harmony with Professor Siddiq Wahid, a senior fellow at the Centre for Policy Research. Professor Wahid traces his family to the Tibetan Muslim community in Lhasa, Tibet, and his father was one of the last caravanners bringing the official tributes from the people of Ladakh to the Dalai Lama at a time when there was peace and harmony in the Himalayas. Professor Wahid has been involved in numerous interfaith engagements and conferences organized by the Dalai Lama, including with Muslim leaders.

Learn more about our Tibet Talks podcast at www.savetibet.org/pod.

Watch our Tibet Talks videos at www.savetibet.org/live.

And subscribe to Tibet Talks on iTunes, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

To get involved in our efforts to promote human rights and democratic freedoms for the people of Tibet, please visit www.savetibet.org/support.

Music: https://www.purple-planet.com