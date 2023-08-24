The Dalai Lama’s Four Commitments: a Tibet Talks Special Series

As a self-described “son of India,” the Dalai Lama is committed to reviving awareness of the value of ancient Indian knowledge. He is convinced the ancient Indian understanding of the mind and emotions—as well as techniques of mental training like meditation—are of great relevance today. In fact, India, he believes, is specially placed to combine ancient and modern ways of knowing.

In our final episode on His Holiness’ Four Principal Commitments, we’ll discuss his commitment to reviving India’s civilizational heritage and its value to today with Rajiv Mehrotra, an acclaimed Indian former TV host and the secretary and trustee of the Foundation For Universal Responsibility of His Holiness The Dalai Lama, which was started with seed money from His Holiness’ Nobel Peace Prize award. Mehrotra has been a student of the Dalai Lama for over 40 years.

