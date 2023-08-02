Human values. Religious harmony. The preservation of Tibet’s culture. And the revival of India’s ancient wisdom.

Join us every Thursday in August for a special series celebrating the four principal commitments of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

Thursday, Aug. 3: The Dalai Lama and the Promotion of Human Values with Dr. Richie Davidson

Thursday, Aug. 10: The Dalai Lama and the Promotion of Religious Harmony with Professor Siddiq Wahid

Thursday, Aug. 17: The Dalai Lama and the Preservation of Tibetan Culture with Mr. Tenzin Namgyal Tethong

Thursday, Aug. 24: The Dalai Lama and The Revival of India’s Civilizational Heritage, Its Value to Today with Mr. Rajiv Mehrotra

