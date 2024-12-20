The Advisory Board of the Schrucker Fellowship for the Arts is pleased to announce the awarding of $20,000 in grants through the inaugural cycle of the Schrucker Fellowship for the Arts, supporting eight innovative projects by contemporary Tibetan artists. These grants, ranging from $1,000 to $3,000 each, will help bring to life a diverse range of creative expressions, from creative writing, animation, to filmmaking and the visual arts, all reflecting the unique experiences of the Tibetan community.

The Schrucker Fellowship for the Arts was established by the Schroeder and Pucker families, in cooperation with International Campaign for Tibet, to support contemporary Tibetan creatives whose work sheds light on the complexities of cultural identity, displacement, and the ongoing Tibetan struggle. “The Schroeder and Pucker families are delighted to advance contemporary Tibetan art in all its forms,” said members of both families.

This year’s grants awarded by the board are:

Khadok Mural: Tibetan Art in the Streets of Dharamsala

Recipient: Tenzin Melak

Location: India

This mural project will explore themes of Tibetan identity and diaspora, serving as a community landmark in Dharamsala while fostering dialogue between Tibetan refugees and local Indians.

Silk Worm

Recipient: Tashi Nyima

Location: India

Nyima’s ongoing art project uses silk as a metaphor for resilience and survival, highlighting the struggles of Tibetans under Chinese occupation.

A Nomad’s Plateau

Recipient: Khenzom Alling

Location: USA

This project involves five large-scale paintings exploring the spiritual and environmental connections of Tibetan nomads through the artist’s magical realist style.

My Sweet Pala

Recipient: Dechen Kelden

Location: USA

This film examines the emotional complexities of Tibetan immigration through a father-daughter relationship, providing a rare perspective on Tibetan immigrant life.

A Capacity to Change

Recipient: Tenzin Mingyur Paldron

Location: USA

This grant supports the creation of a 30-page comic book that shares the personal story of Paldron, a Tibetan immigrant in the U.S., and their experience with gender transitioning, highlighting themes of interconnection and understanding towards the Tibetan cause.

Echoes of Homeland: Exploring Material Memory of First-Generation Tibetan Exiles

Recipient: Dawa Dolma

Location: India

This research project will explore how material objects brought by Tibetan exiles help maintain a connection to their homeland, with a focus on the impact these objects have on individual and collective identities.

Golden Echoes: A Short Animation Film

Recipient: Gonpo Dhondup

Location: India

Dhondup’s animated film is based on his Tibetan grandparents’ lived experiences, documenting life before and after Tibet’s invasion.

Persimmon

Recipient: Jamyang Phuntsok

Location: India

Phuntsok’s short film will tell the poignant story of an elderly Tibetan woman facing her fading memory, a friendship with a neighbor, and the final days before her move to the United States.

ICT and the Schrucker Fellowship Advisory Board wish to congratulate this year’s grant recipients and express our appreciation for all the applicants for their efforts.

“ICT is grateful to the Pucker and Schroeder families for putting a focus on Tibetans working in the fields of contemporary art, creative writing, theater and film. We are inspired by the many projects and ideas that aim to bring fresh energy and vitality to the Tibet movement through creative expression.” says ICT President Tencho Gyatso.

The advisory board is made up of members of the Schroeder and Pucker families.

Next Application Cycle

Applications for the next Schrucker Fellowship for the Arts cycle will open on September 1, 2025. For more information on eligibility, application guidelines, and deadlines, please contact [email protected].

About the International Campaign for Tibet

The International Campaign for Tibet (ICT) is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the Tibetan people and promoting human rights and democratic freedoms in Tibet.