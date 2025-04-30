The International Campaign for Tibet (ICT) is excited to share Tribeca Festival’s recent announcement of their screening of “Kundun”, Martin Scorsese’s Oscar-nominated biopic on the early life of the Dalai Lama, in honor of his 90th birthday. ICT is thrilled to add this screening in New York City, as the latest addition to the “Compassion Rising World Tour” calendar.

At this screening, Martin Scorsese will make a special introduction, and the film will be shown in its original 35mm format, bringing the story of the Dalai Lama to life on the big screen as Scorsese intended. The event and introduction will provide an insight into the years that shaped the Dalai Lama’s childhood and path into adulthood as we reflect on his 90 years of advocacy for Tibetans, the environment, and compassion that has made him beloved to people worldwide.

“We are so excited for this special screening of “Kundun” to be part of His Holiness 90th birthday celebrations and for all those who will be attending the Tribeca Festival to learn about his life. I want to thank Martin Scorsese, Thelma Schoonmaker, our dearly missed Melissa Mathison and all those who put their spirit and love into making this film,” said ICT President Tencho Gyatso. “Kundun holds a special place in the hearts of all Tibetans and it means so much to be able to see this on the large screen in its original format, two decades after its release.”

The Compassion Rising World Tour 2025, is a worldwide event to highlight the Dalai Lama’s contributions for humanity. It is inspired by Central Tibetan Administration’s announcement of a “A year of Compassion” to celebrate the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday. Its goal is to invite individuals and communities across cultures and continents who have been touched by the Dalai Lama’s message, to join us for this milestone birthday by hosting their own Compassion Rising Tour Stops – small or large – sharing the message of peace, compassion, justice – drawing on the Dalai Lama’s inspiration to be a catalyst for change – inspiring compassion, solidarity, deeper understanding of Tibet’s vibrant heritage, and a collective commitment to compassion in action.

Tickets for the screening are available now.

About “Kundun”

“Kundun” is a 1997 biographical film, directed by Martin Scorsese and written by the late Melissa Mathison. The film chronicles the early life of His Holiness the Dalai Lama from his birth in Amdo, eastern Tibet to when he is forced into exile after the Chinese occupation of Tibet. The late Melissa Mathison, a member of ICT’s Board of Directors, worked closely with His Holiness to make sure the film was historically accurate. The film was nominated for four Academy Awards.

ICT awarded Martin Scorsese and Melissa Mathison the organizations’ Light of Truth Award in 1998, an award that recognizes individuals and institutions who have made significant contributions to the public understanding of Tibet and the fight for human rights and democratic freedoms for the Tibetan people.

About the International Campaign for Tibet

For more than 30 years, the International Campaign for Tibet has advanced the vision of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and supported the Tibetan people’s peaceful struggle for human rights and democratic freedom. As the largest Tibet support group in the world, ICT works to promote human rights and democratic freedoms for the people of Tibet. Learn more at www.savetibet.org or contact [email protected].