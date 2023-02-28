Tibetan Americans and Tibet supporters from across the country will come to Washington, DC on March 27 and 28 to call for Congressional initiatives to resolve the Tibet-China conflict.

The announcement of Tibet Lobby Day, which is coordinated by the International Campaign for Tibet, comes shortly after a bipartisan and bicameral group of four members of Congress announced the reintroduction of the Promoting a Resolution to the Tibet-China Conflict Act, also known as the Resolve Tibet Act. The bill will pressure China’s government to resume negotiations with the Dalai Lama’s envoys to settle the decades-old conflict caused by China’s illegal occupation of Tibet and brutal oppression of the Tibetan people.

Priorities for this Tibet Lobby Day include informing Senators and Representatives about the Tibet issue, supporting passage of the Resolve Tibet Act, maintaining American funding that benefits the Tibetan people, pressing for the full implementation of the Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act and the Tibetan Policy and Support Act, and calling for the release of Tibetan political prisoners.

“The situation in Tibet is dire and must not be ignored,” said Franz Matzner, ICT’s director of government relations. “That is the message our elected officials will hear loud and clear from Tibetan Americans and other concerned citizens when they come to Washington to share their stories, their resolve and their dream of freedom.

Matzner added: “Nothing is more inspiring than witnessing the dedication of the Tibetan community to sending a ray of hope for a peaceful resolution to the injustices they face. Fortunately, Congress has the power to lead again in pressing China to resume dialogue by passing the Resolve Tibet Act, which will help fulfill the Tibetan cause for human rights and justice.”

About Tibet Lobby Day

In recent years Tibet Lobby Day has drawn a strong response from Tibetan associations across the United States and members of the International Campaign for Tibet and other Tibet support groups.

Participants who sign up to join the event come to Washington, DC to meet with the offices of their elected representatives, including Senators and Representatives themselves, as well as staff members who work on foreign policy.

The Tibetan American community and Tibet supporters have viewed Tibet Lobby Day as an opportunity to send strong messages to their representatives and the political leadership in Congress. The event has played a concrete role in successfully advancing legislation like the Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act and the Tibetan Policy and Support Act, and it will be an important part of advancing the Resolve Tibet Act.

Sign up for Tibet Lobby Day!