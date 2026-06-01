Anya Sengdra, a well-known Tibetan environmental defender and anti-corruption whistleblower, was released from Mianyang Prison on February 7, 2026. However, sources close to him recently told the International Campaign for Tibet (ICT) that the government continues to restrict his movements, search his phone and subject him to arbitrary interrogations. He is also not allowed to seek medical treatment without government permission.

Sengdra is currently suffering from kidney disease, vision loss and high blood pressure. Despite his serious medical conditions, he is required to obtain government permission before receiving any hospital treatment. Although he and his family have requested permission many times, he has only been allowed to visit a local hospital once since his release. A relative told ICT that his medical condition has not improved.

The Chinese government is not only restricting Sengdra’s movements; they have been wiretapping and searching the phones of his close family members and relatives. Associates of Sengdra have been warned not to speak about his situation.

One source told ICT that a photo of him was circulated online soon after his release from prison. Using this as a pretext, authorities accused Sengdra of “contacting separatist and criminal groups.” As a result, he was once again summoned to the local police station for interrogation, his phone was forcibly seized and searched and he was made to sign a written pledge to cut off outside contact. The authorities’ surveillance of him has been significantly intensified since then

Arrest and legal proceedings

ICT previously reported on the CCP’s repression of Sengdra even as he was released from prison. He is a 55-year-old Tibetan nomad who became a respected community leader by fighting to protect Tibet’s environment and expose local government corruption. In 2014, he co-founded Mangdon Ling (“Public Affairs Forum”), through which he campaigned against illegal mining, wildlife poaching, and the misuse of public funds, including the misappropriation of 18 million yuan meant for nomad housing. That same year, he was arrested and sentenced to one year and three months in prison. After his release in 2016, he was re-arrested in 2018 on politically motivated charges of “provoking troubles” and sentenced to seven years in prison in 2019.

During his detention, Sengdra was beaten and denied legal counsel, and he did not receive adequate medical care despite suffering from high blood pressure. His original release date of September 3, 2025, was arbitrarily extended to February 7, 2026, with no transparent judicial process. His case drew significant international attention including calls from three UN Special Rapporteurs for information on his condition and an urgent resolution by the International Federation for Human Rights demanding his immediate release.