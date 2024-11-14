Chinese authorities detained prominent Tibetan language rights activist, Tashi Wangchuk, on October 20, 2024, for his language rights activism on Chinese social media platforms. The Yushul (Chinese: Yushu) City Public Security Bureau (PSB) accused Tashi of publishing “fabricated” and “slanderous” videos on platforms such as Douyin (TikTok) and Kuaishou to “slander government agencies” and challenge government decision-making.

Tashi was held for 15 days and released on November 4, 2024. This detention follows his previous five-year prison term from 2016 to 2021 on charges of “inciting separatism,” after his appearance in a New York Times article and video documentary in November 2015 documenting his efforts to petition the Chinese government for Tibetan language protection.

Despite surveillance and punitive measures, Tashi has continued his language rights activism after his release from prison. In August 2023, he was attacked by masked men, presumed to be affiliated with the authorities, in his hotel room in Darlag (Chinese: Dari) County, Golog (Guoluo) Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Qinghai, while conducting research on the status of the Tibetan language in the area.

The recent detention was specifically related to Tashi’s social media activities. According to an Administrative Penalty Decision notice from the Yushul City Public Security Bureau, obtained by the International Campaign for Tibet, Tashi was charged with publishing “fabricated” and “slanderous” videos on Douyin and Kuaishou since June 2024. The PSB alleged that Tashi, using Douyin ID 241933 under the nickname Yushu Tashi, had been posting video clips that “seriously disrupt the cyberspace environment and social public order”.

The PSB alleged Tashi’s language rights activism “provoked disturbances” and imposed an administrative penalty of 15 days of administrative detention in accordance with Article 26(4) of the Law of the People’s Republic of China on Public Security Administration Punishments.

Article 26(4) provides for detention of individuals who commit “Other acts of provocation” that disturb public security or disrupt social order. This broad provision allows Chinese police significant discretion in detaining individuals by misusing the law to suppress activism and free speech.

With a firm belief in his right to freely express himself and advocate for Tibetan language rights in accordance with Chinese and international laws, Tashi refused to sign the Yushul City PSB decision notice that imposed 15 days of detention for his activism. The PSB noted his defiance in a handwritten note on the decision notice. Since his release on Nov.4, Tashi is reportedly under surveillance by the Chinese authorities.