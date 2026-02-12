Trinley Gyatso, a monk from Kirti Monastery in Ngaba (Ch: Aba), in northeastern Tibet, was released in November 2025 before the completion of his five-year sentence. However, the International Campaign for Tibet (ICT) has learned from sources inside Tibet that Chinese authorities have placed him under intense surveillance.

Gyatso was arrested on July 1, 2021, and accused of distributing written materials that included the teachings of the Dalai Lama. Following prolonged detention and interrogation without due process or explanation to his family, a Chinese court sentenced him to five years’ imprisonment. Gyatso served that sentence in a prison based in Chengdu.

Citing “good behavior” while in detention, Chinese authorities released him several months early. However, rather than being allowed to return to his monastery, Gyatso remains effectively held under home detention and subjected to strict and intense surveillance. ICT cannot confirm Gyatso’s current health condition. Tragically, his father passed away due to illness several months before his release.

Gyatso was pursuing advanced religious studies at Kirti Monastery before his arrest and imprisonment. He is originally from Meruma (Mai’erma) in Ngaba County, Ngaba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture in present-day Sichuan Province. Chinese officials previously arrested and interrogated Gyatso on several occasions on suspicion of political activities.