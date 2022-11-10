BRUSSELS—A delegation of three members of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile—the legislative body of the Tibetan government-in-exile based in Dharamsala, India—will embark on a European tour from Nov. 13 to Dec. 1 to raise awareness about the alarming human rights situation in Tibet and call for European support for the Tibetan vision of a democratic society in the heart of Asia.

The visit, which is co-organized by the International Campaign for Tibet in cooperation with Offices of Tibet and local Tibet Support Groups in the countries visited, will bring the TPiE delegation—composed of Ms. Youdon Aukatsang, Venerable Tenpa Yarphel and Mr. Wangdue Dorjee—to the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Sweden and the Netherlands.

Taking place in a troubled geopolitical context marked by the war in Ukraine and an increasing awareness of the threat that authoritarian regimes such as Russia and also China represent to democracy worldwide and to Europe’s security in particular, the visit will aim at highlighting how the Tibetan people, who have experienced more than 70 years of Chinese occupation and authoritarian policies, should be seen as an ally in countering these threats and promoting democratic values and fundamental rights.

The delegation’s program will start on Monday, Nov. 14 with an international conference hosted by the Czech Parliamentary Group for Tibet in the Senate during the Czech Presidency of the Council of the European Union. Titled “What can the Czech Republic and the European Union do to resolve the crisis in Tibet?” the event will bring together high-level European and national officials and parliamentarians—including the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Jiří Kozák —as well as China and Tibet experts and will explore concrete ways the Czech Republic and other European governments can contribute to the peaceful resolution of the decades-long crisis in Tibet.

During their visit, the three Tibetan parliamentarians will also meet with a number of national and European parliaments and government officials and think tanks, as well as with members of civil society and Tibetans living in the visited countries.

“This visit comes at a time marked by global disruptions. China, Tibet and developments in the region need to be reassessed. We are faced with the common existential question of how to address the Chinese Communist Party’s attack against the international order and secure the future of democracy,” said Youdon Aukatsang, member of the Tibetan-Parliament-in-Exile.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Wangpo Tethong (English, Dutch, German, Tibetan)

Executive Director, International Campaign for Tibet Europe

Email:

Tel: +41 78 744 30 10





Vincent Metten (English, French)

EU Policy Director, International Campaign for Tibet Europe

Email:

Tel: +32 473 99 04 40

About the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

The Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile (TPiE) is the unicameral legislative body of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), the official name of the Tibetan government-in-exile. The creation of this democratically elected body is one of the major changes that His Holiness the Dalai Lama has brought about in his continuous efforts to introduce a democratic system based on a unique blend of traditional values and modern norms. The 17th TPiE, elected in 2021, is composed of 45 members. Learn more: https://tibetanparliament.org.

