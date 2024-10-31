A 29-year-old Tibetan environmental whistleblower from Ngaba (Ch: Aba) is currently under detention for his exposé on Chinese social media of illegal sand and gravel mining in his native Tsaruma (Chá’ěrmǎ) hometown.

After the exposé went viral on Chinese social media in mid-October, local Chinese authorities summoned the 29-year-old, whose name ICT is withholding, and other villagers of Tsaruma on October 26. The Tibet Times, based in India, reported that although the villagers have returned to their homes, the 29-year-old has still not returned.

The International Campaign for Tibet is concerned about the well-being of the whistleblower, as Tibetan environmental defenders have faced persecution for their activism. The young Tibetan man is at risk of persecution for expressing his frustration at the environmental damage in his hometown and seeking redress publicly.

Courageous environmental defender

In a brave act highlighting the environmental challenges facing Tibet under Chinese administration, the young man took to Chinese social media to expose ecological damage occurring in his hometown of Tsaruma. The video statement, which went viral on Chinese social media, reveals a troubling situation of environmental neglect, corporate irresponsibility, and apparent governmental inaction in protecting a critical water source for Asia.

The river flowing through Tsaruma township in Kakhog (Hongyuan) County, Ngaba Prefecture, Sichuan Province, is a tributary that feeds into major Asian river systems, including two of China’s most important waterways – the Yangtze and Yellow Rivers.

The whistleblower detailed how a large Chinese construction company, Anhui Xianhe Construction Engineering Company, has been illegally extracting sand and gravel from the riverbed, causing severe soil erosion and threatening local ecosystems. He emphasized the far-reaching consequences of this activity, noting its potential impact on water security across Asia and the delicate high-altitude environment.

This public appeal underscores the ongoing tensions between economic development and environmental preservation in Tibet, as well as the challenges Tibetans face in advocating for their local environments under Chinese rule. The swift censorship of the whistleblower’s video and related content on Chinese social media platforms further highlights the sensitive nature of such environmental whistleblowing in Tibet.

The International Campaign for Tibet continues to monitor the ongoing developments in Tsaruma in Ngaba, and the 29-year-old environmental defender’s status. Past reporting on the situation and a full translation of the whistleblower’s video statement is available here:

Young Tibetan speaks out against illegal mining in video statement.