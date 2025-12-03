According to information only now confirmed by sources, A-Sang, a Tibetan singer in his 20s from Ngaba (Chinese: Aba) Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture (Sichuan province), in the traditional Tibetan province of Amdo, was rearrested in August 2025, following his release after his first arrest on July 8, 2025. This followed his performance and broadcast of a song commemorating the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday on July 6, 2025.

Chinese authorities released A-Sang in early August under strict surveillance and banned him from being active on social media. Sources say he was re-arrested a few days later after A-Sang briefly appeared online in August 2025, before disappearing again from public view. Sources close to A-sang now report that he remains in detention without formal charges and has been denied access to family members, despite family members being assured in October that they could visit him that month.

A-Sang is from Kashul (Chinese: Kaxiu) Village in the Barma (Chinese: Baima) Township, Ngaba County.

A-Sang’s family members remain under strict surveillance and are prohibited from discussing his case. As a result, information regarding his case and treatment is extremely limited.

“A-Sang’s rearrest is a terrible development for his family and community, and one that is sadly common for many Tibetans who pursue true and unhindered cultural expression. A-Sang represents the spirit and defiance of Tibetan youth, while his persecution challenges China’s narrative of a harmonious Tibetan society” said ICT President Tencho Gyatso. “The arbitrary detention of young artists and minds is a desperate practice employed by paranoid and fragile States. It in no way resembles a ‘so-called’ global power that China claims to be.

A song in praise of the Dalai Lama

He is currently one of the most popular singers among Tibetans in Tibet with 200,000 followers on Kuaishou (a video sharing platform). On July 8, 2025, A-Sang was arrested by the Public Security Bureau in Ngaba County and the secret police. He was arrested for posting a cover of the song “Prince of Peace” on to his Kuaishou account in commemoration of the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday. The song, which was originally sung by Tibetan artist Sher Ten, featured the lyrics:

“Born in Amdo,

having set foot in central Tibet,

whose activities are sustained from India,

missing you, the Prince of Peace.”

As a result of his arrest, both A-Sang and his wife’s Kuaishou accounts were de-activated. It is notable that shortly after A-Sang’s release, A-Sang’s wife posted a message on her newly created Kuaishou account (87,000 followers) celebrating his release and announcing plans to reconnect with fans. She said, “We’re here to report that we’re safe. Thank you to our fans for caring about us over the past two months. We’ll be back online soon.”