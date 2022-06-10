Forty-two UN experts have renewed their call for China to address specific and systematic human rights violations and to cooperate fully with the UN human rights system and grant unhindered access for independent experts who have received and addressed allegations of significant human rights violations and repression of fundamental freedoms in the country.

The UN experts’ statement was published today ahead of the 50th session of the Human Rights Council beginning in Geneva on June 13. The statement refers to the just-concluded visit to China by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet. The experts say that “this engagement does not replace the urgent need for a complete assessment of the human rights situation in the country,” and mention the situations of the Uyghur and the Tibetan people. The experts stress that “constructive dialogue” should be with “all UN human rights entities,” adding that China should “grant unhindered access to independent experts who have received and addressed allegations of significant human rights violations and repression of fundamental freedoms in the country.”

In June 2020, 50 special rapporteurs and human rights experts called for “decisive action” to “protect fundamental freedoms in China.” The experts have “not yet seen any signs of political will to address the concerns expressed,” today’s statement says.

Kai Mueller, Head of UN Advocacy at the International Campaign for Tibet, said: “The renewed statement by the UN human rights experts underlines the dramatic human rights situation, particularly in Xinjiang (known to Uyghurs as East Turkestan), Tibet and Hong Kong. The international community must act decisively. This includes the United Nations appointing a special rapporteur on China and states expanding sanctions against those responsible in the Chinese state and party apparatus. It is notable that it was not the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet who spoke again with these clear words about China. Bachelet’s silence on the experts’ demands is shameful and has damaged the credibility of the UN human rights institutions once more.”

The full report on the experts’ statement can be read here. Below are the UN experts who have jointly aligned with the statement.

1. Fionnuala Ní Aoláin, Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights while countering terrorism;

2. Ahmed Shaheed, Special Rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief;

3. Mary Lawlor , Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders;

4. Irene Khan, Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of freedom of opinion and expression;

5. Fernand de Varennes,Special Rapporteur on minority issues;

6. Clément Nyaletsossi Voule, Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association;

7. Diego García-Sayán, Special Rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers;

8. Livingstone Sewanyana, Independent Expert on the promotion of a democratic and equitable international order;

9. Melissa Upreti (Chair),

10. Dorothy Estrada Tanck (Vice-Chair),

11. Elizabeth Broderick,

12. Ivana Radačić, and

13. Meskerem Geset Techane, Working Group on discrimination against women and girls;

14. Michael Fakhri, Special Rapporteur on the right to food;

15. Siobhán Mullally, Special Rapporteur on trafficking in persons, especially women and children;

16. Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances, Luciano Hazan (Chair-Rapporteur),

17. Aua Baldé (Vice-Chair),

18. Gabriella Citroni,

19. Henrikas Mickevičius and

20. Tae-Ung Baik;

21. Working Group on arbitrary detention, Miriam Estrada-Castillo (Chair-Rapporteur),

22. Mumba Malila (Vice-Chair),

23. Elina Steinerte,

24. Matthew Gillett,

25. Priya Gopalan;

26. Working Group on the use of mercenaries, Sorcha MacLeod (Chair-Rapporteur),

27. Jelena Aparac,

28. Ravindran Daniel,

29. Chris Kwaja;

30. E. Tendayi Achiume, Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance;

31. Fabián Salvioli , Special Rapporteur on the promotion of truth, justice, reparation and guarantees of non-recurrence;

32. Gerard Quinn, Special Rapporteur on the rights of persons with disabilities;

33. Alexandra Xanthaki, Special Rapporteur in the field of cultural rights;

34. Ana Brian Nougrères, Special Rapporteur on the right to privacy;

35. Elżbieta Karska (Chair-Rapporteur),

36. Ms. Fernanda Hopenhaym (Vice Chairperson),

37. Ms. Anita Ramasastry,

38. Ms. Pichamon Yeophantong, members of the Working Group on Business and Human Rights;

39. Tomoya Obokata, Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of slavery, including its causes and consequences;

40. Marcos A. Orellana, Special Rapporteur on the implications for human rights of the environmentally sound management and disposal of hazardous substances and wastes;

41. Victor Madrigal-Borloz, Independent Expert on protection against violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity and

42. Koumba Boly Barry, Special Rapporteur on the right to education.