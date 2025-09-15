The International Campaign for Tibet (ICT) strongly welcomes the formal “Communication” made public over the weekend by United Nations special rapporteurs and working groups to the Chinese government addressing Beijing’s interference in the succession of the Dalai Lama and the enforced disappearance of Tibet’s 11th Panchen Lama Gedhun Choekyi Nyima. The concern expressed by the independent UN human rights experts on the Chinese government’s stated intention to appoint a person of their choice as “Dalai Lama” is unprecedented.

The letter was sent jointly by the UN Special Rapporteur in the field of cultural rights, the UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances, the UN Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression, the UN Special Rapporteur on minority issues and the UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief.

In their “Communication” to the Chinese government – a formal UN instrument to address human rights concerns regarding a member state, – the Special Rapporteurs express “grave concern at the alleged interference by the Government of China into the eventual succession process of the 14th Dalai Lama.” They continue to state that they are “particularly concerned that the regulation of reincarnation of ‘Tibetan living Buddhas’, including by restricting the legitimacy of any reincarnation who might have been born or reside outside of the territory of the People’s Republic of China, may interfere with and possibly undermine, in a discriminatory way, the religious traditions and practices of the Tibetan Buddhist community.” On Tibet’s abducted Panchen Lama, Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, the Special Rapporteurs “remain gravely concerned by the alleged enforced disappearance of six-year-old Gedhun Cheokyi Nyima and his family.”

ICT President Tencho Gyatso stated: