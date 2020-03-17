To coincide with Tibet Lobby Day next week, members of Congress have sent video messages to participants to highlight the importance of their actions.

Rep. James McGovern, D-Mass., and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., in their messages thank and encourage everyone taking part in this year’s Lobby Day on March 23 and 24.

McGovern and Rubio are the chair and co-chair of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China, as well as staunch supporters of the Tibetan people.

Watch their videos:

Lobbying virtually

The videos from McGovern and Rubio were shot before Congress shut down public access to House and Senate office buildings until April 1 due to coronavirus fears.

As a result of the closure, this year’s Lobby Day will take place through virtual meetings. Rather than come to Washington, DC, participants will have conference calls with the Congressional member or staff representing their home states and districts.

This solution will allow Lobby Day to go on while protecting the health and safety of everyone involved.

Three asks

During their phone calls next week, Lobby Day participants will make three main requests of members of Congress:

Thousands of International Campaign for Tibet members across the United States have already started sending both paper and online petitions to Senate and House members with the same message, and ICT will increase its online efforts during the Lobby Day.

ICT quote

Matteo Mecacci, ICT president:

“Rep. McGovern and Sen. Rubio are two of the most consistent supporters of the Tibetan people in the US Congress, so it’s wonderful to share their words of encouragement with Lobby Day participants. Even though the coronavirus makes in-person meetings impossible this year, we look forward to a successful virtual Tibet Lobby Day next week, and we know that Tibetan Americans and their allies will maximize this opportunity to advocate for laws and policies that will help improve the lives of the Tibetan people.”

