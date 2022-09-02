Tsering Yangzom Lama’s debut novel, “We Measure the Earth with Our Bodies,” has become an international bestseller and been longlisted for the Center for Fiction’s First Novel Prize. The book provides an intimate glimpse into the experience of Tibetan exiles, as it follows three generations of a Tibetan family over a span of 50 years, beginning in 1960, as they are forced to leave their homeland following China’s occupation of Tibet. It is a vivid human story of the refugee experience that deals with colonization, displacement and the loss of homeland in a deeply personal way.

In this Tibet Talk, we will invite Tsering Yangzom Lama to talk about her book and also engage with some of our ICT readers in discussion around the book. Send us your questions and comments to comments@savetibet.org.

