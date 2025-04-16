The Hague, Netherlands – On April 15, 2025, the Dutch Tweede Kamer (House of Representatives) passed three important motions related to Tibet. This marks a significant development for Tibet in the Netherlands. It demonstrates that the Netherlands, despite ongoing pressure from China, will raise and defend the rights of the Tibetans.

The three motions that were passed, are as follows:

Motion by Paternotte and Boswijk: Calls on the government to advocate for a special EU representative and a joint EU-Tibet strategy, modeled after the American Resolve Tibet Act, and to inform the House about this.

Calls on the government to advocate for a special EU representative and a joint EU-Tibet strategy, modeled after the American Resolve Tibet Act, and to inform the House about this. Motion by Kahraman, Paternotte, Stoffer, Ceder, Oostenbrink, and Boswijk: Urges the government to repeatedly raise these human rights violations in all international and bilateral meetings with China and to clearly express its disapproval of such actions.

Urges the government to repeatedly raise these human rights violations in all international and bilateral meetings with China and to clearly express its disapproval of such actions. Motion submitted by Kahraman, Paternotte, and Boswijk: States that the Chinese Communist Party must have no say in the succession of the Dalai Lama. Calls on the government to convey this message in bilateral and multilateral forums.

On the same day, the Chinese embassy called the motions “a serious violation of the long-held position and commitments of the Dutch side and the fundamental norms of international relations.”

The International Campaign for Tibet (ICT) welcomed the resolution with open arms. Wangpo Tethong, Director of ICT Europe, stated: “On behalf of the tens of thousands of Dutch supporters of Tibet, I want to thank the House of Representatives for its principled stance on Tibet. ICT Europe welcomes the support for the Tibetan people and the Dalai Lama in the Netherlands – a support that reflects broader international awareness of Tibet’s importance for peace in Asia, as we also see in the European Parliament and the U.S. Congress.”

Tibetans have not witnessed such strong support for Tibet in a European parliament in many years, except in the Czech Republic. This remarkable success is the result of changing geopolitical circumstances, the visits by the Sikyong last October and the recent visit by ICT Chairman Richard Gere, but also undoubtedly due to the dedicated efforts of Tibetan groups in the Netherlands, including the Bureau of Tibet in Brussels, the Tibetan Community in the Netherlands, Tibet Support Group Netherlands, Voluntary Tibet Advocacy Group (V-TAG) Netherlands, Students for a Free Tibet (SFT) Netherlands, and a coalition of Tibetans, Uyghurs, Mongols, and Hong Kongers, whose leadership was crucial in achieving this positive outcome.

ICT expresses hope that the Dutch government and parliament, despite pressure from Beijing, will not be intimidated and will continue to stand strong and consistently advocate for the human rights of Tibetans in Tibet.

Tibet Related Motions (Full text not official translations)

35207-China / Nr. 84

MOTION BY MEMBERS PATERNOTTE AND BOSWIJK

Proposed on April 9, 2025

The House,

having heard the deliberation,

noting that the Tibetan people have been severely oppressed by China for many years,

and that Chinese authorities have taken no steps toward a political solution;

noting that the United States unanimously adopted the Resolve Tibet Act last year,

which includes, among other things, the right to self-determination;

requests that the government work towards the appointment of a special EU representative

and a joint EU Tibet strategy, modeled after the American Resolve Tibet Act,

and to inform the House accordingly,

and proceeds to the order of the day.

Paternotte

Boswijk

– – – – –

35207-China / Nr. 92

MOTION OF MEMBER KAHRAMAN ET AL.

Proposed on April 9, 2025

The House,

having heard the deliberation,

noting that China is frequently guilty of human rights violations,

and in particular that religious and ethnic minorities—such as Uyghurs, Tibetans,

Mongols, Christians, and others—are victims of discrimination, intimidation,

criminalization, re-education, and imprisonment;

concluding that the regime appears to disregard international criticism of its actions;

calls on the government to raise these human rights violations repeatedly

at all international and bilateral meetings with China, and to clearly express

its disapproval of such actions,

and proceeds to the order of the day.

Kahraman

Paternotte

Stoffer

Ceder

Oostenbrink

Boswijk

– – – – –

35 207 China / Nr. 93

MOTION BY MEMBER KAHRAMAN ET AL.

Proposed on April 9, 2025

The House,

having heard the deliberation,

noting that the Dalai Lama will celebrate his 90th birthday this year,

which has sparked discussions about his successor as the head of Tibetan Buddhism;

considering that among Tibetans and the Tibetan government-in-exile,

there are concerns about interference by the Chinese Communist Party

in the selection of a successor;

believing that interference in Tibetan customs regarding their spiritual leader

is undesirable;

declares that the Chinese Communist Party must have no say

in the succession of the Dalai Lama;

requests the Cabinet to convey this message in bilateral and multilateral forums,

and proceeds to the order of the day.

Kahraman

Paternotte

Boswijk