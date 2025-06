TIBET UPDATE



Exclusive video from Sikyong Penpa Tsering | Dalai Lama extends greetings to new Pope | ICT’s new report “Crisis of credibility” | Compassion Rising





ICT Chairman Richard Gere on “Voice for the Voiceless” | Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday sparks worldwide Compassion Campaign | Tribeca Festival to host screening of Kundun



