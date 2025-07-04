On the occasion of the 90th birthday of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, the International Board of the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) has adopted a resolution today in Paris, reaffirming its commitment to the rights of the Tibetan people and condemning the Chinese government’s systemic violations of religious freedom in Tibet.

The resolution, introduced by the International Campaign for Tibet (ICT) and adopted on July 4, 2025, underscores the growing urgency of defending religious freedom in Tibet in the face of ongoing repression, surveillance, and forced assimilation carried out by Chinese authorities.

FIDH expressed deep concern over China’s continued attempts to control Tibetan Buddhism, particularly its interference in the selection of religious leaders and the succession of the Dalai Lama—actions that defy centuries-old Tibetan Buddhist traditions and constitute a direct violation of the Tibetan people’s right to freedom of religion and belief.

“We call on foreign governments, including the European Union and its member states, to take a clear and principled stand against any form of interference by the Chinese authorities in the succession of the Dalai Lama,” said ICT President Tencho Gyatso. “We urge that Chinese officials responsible for religious repression and succession interference be considered for listing under the European Union’s Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime.”

The resolution adopted by FIDH calls on the Chinese authorities to:

Immediately cease interference in the succession process of the Dalai Lama, and respect the right of Tibetan Buddhist communities to conduct their religious affairs independently;

End assimilationist policies, including the colonial-style boarding school system that undermines Tibetan language, culture, and education;

Stop the repression of Tibetan religious life, including state-led efforts to control doctrine, practice, leadership, and education within Tibetan Buddhism;

Resume meaningful dialogue with representatives of the Dalai Lama aimed at achieving a peaceful resolution based on respect for fundamental rights;

Urge the international community, including the European Union through its Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime, to impose targeted sanctions on Chinese officials responsible for religious freedom violations in Tibet.

FIDH reaffirms its long-standing solidarity with the Tibetan people and its commitment to upholding their right to believe, worship, and choose their spiritual leaders without fear or state interference.

FIDH is an international human rights NGO composed of nearly 200 member organisations worldwide, committed to promoting and protecting civil, political, economic, social, and cultural rights as enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. ICT has been a member organisation of FIDH since its 37th Congress in Yerevan, Armenia, on April 9, 2010.

IB Resolution: Defending the rights of the Tibetans

International Board – July 2025

Condemning China’s systemic violations of religious freedom in Tibet

As the 14th Dalai Lama of Tibet marks his 90th birthday on July 6, 2025, the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) uses this occasion to highlight the severe and ongoing violations of religious freedom faced by the Tibetan people.

Religious freedom is a fundamental human right, enshrined in international law, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. In Tibet, however, this right is being systematically denied by Chinese authorities through policies of repression, surveillance, forced assimilation, and state control over religious life.

The Chinese government’s interference in Tibetan Buddhism includes:

Appointing religious leaders and controlling monastic institutions;

Forcibly indoctrinating monks, nuns, and laypeople with political propaganda;

Criminalizing expressions of loyalty to Tibetan religious figures, including the Dalai Lama;

Imposing coercive education systems, such as boarding schools that sever children from their religious and cultural heritage.

One of the most alarming violations is China’s ongoing attempt to assert authority over the selection of the next Dalai Lama, in complete contradiction with centuries-old Tibetan Buddhist religious traditions. This represents not only an assault on the Tibetan people’s right to self-determination, but a direct violation of their freedom of conscience and belief.

FIDH therefore:

Condemns China’s repression of Tibetan religious life , including state-led efforts to control doctrine, practice, leadership, and education within Tibetan Buddhism;

Calls on the Chinese government to immediately cease interference in the succession process of the Dalai Lama, and to respect the right of Tibetan Buddhist communities to conduct their religious affairs independently;

Demands that China end assimilationist policies, including the system of colonial-style boarding schools that undermine Tibetan language, culture, and education;

Urges the resumption of meaningful dialogue between the Chinese authorities and representatives of the Dalai Lama, aimed at achieving a peaceful resolution based on respect for fundamental rights;

Calls on the international community, including the European Union through its Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime, to impose targeted sanctions on Chinese officials responsible for violations of religious freedom in Tibet.

FIDH stands in solidarity with the Tibetan people and reaffirms its commitment to defending their right to believe, worship, and choose their spiritual leaders without fear or interference.