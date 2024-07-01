Sacred Objects of Wontö Monastery

Full name: Wontö Rabten Lhunpo Tse Monastery

Karmapa Pakshi (2nd Karmapa, 1204-1283) had left four footprints on a boulder in the upper part of Gadong (dga’ dong) and a footprint at Sran-‘bab-sna (pron.: sen-bab-na) from beneath a boulder at Kyilé.

Wontö Monastery housed these sacred items/objects:

16 volumes of the Perfection of Wisdom in 100,000 Stanzas Wall paintings of the Lamdre Lineage Lamas, Buddhashri down to Sharchen Yeshe Gyaltsen An arrow was stuck on a beam of the temple by one of the past Sakya Gongma Rinpoche’s to prevent the temple from falling apart. The arrow could be seen until the upheaval in Tibet happened. Three triangular statues of three Dharma Protectors—Gurgon, Gonpo Zhal and Chamsing—offered to the temple by Drogon Choegyal Phagpa The Collected Works of the Five Sakya Patriachs were printed at the monastery during the time of Kunga Rabten, a younger brother of bodhisattva Buddha Lakshmi Sacred Dance (Cham) costumes of Vajrabhairawa and Dharmaraja and Camundi and their retinue A large statue of Mahakala Drakzongma Eight-deity statues of Mahakala Gurgon Seven sets of Kagyur (translation of Buddha’s Words) written in five different inks—gold, silver, shell, turquoise, vermillion The Palace of Derge King alone contained the Perfection of Wisdom Sutras in 100,000 Stanzas written in gold, silver, turquoise and vermillion, and other representations of Buddha images, scripture and stupas and other religious artefacts Wall paintings of Tara Temple built by Khenchen Zhanphan Nangwa (a.k.a. Khenchen Zhanga) Shedrub Palbar Ling Dharma Institute (renowned as Wontö Lhunpo Tse School) houses 13-cubit high gilded copper statue of Lord Maitreya; 5-cubit high statue Sakya Pandita and statues of the four other Sakya Patriachs resembling 8-year old boys; an arrow-length statue of Jowo; and over a hundred statues of the 21 Taras and other deities 19 different writings of Khenchen Lama: 1. The Light of Sun: Treasure Trove of Logic, an Annotated Commentary on Pramanavrttika; 2. Sincere Devotional Offering: A Eulogy to Sakyapa Masters; 3. Rainfall of Blessings: An Appeal to the Buddha in Connection with the Four Ways of Parting with Clinging; 4. Clouds of Offering: A Short Praise of the Positive Qualities of the Perfect Master Zhanphan Choekyi Nangwa; 5. Divine Drumbeat: An Advice to Dosib Thupten Gyaltsen; 6. A Beggar Boy’s Pledge: A Song of Experience Relating My Own Deeds; 7. An Advice to Ga Tharlampa Tsultrim Phuntsok That Accords with Dharma; 8. An Experiential Medical Prescription; 9. An Essential Nectar of Immortality: A Handbook for Preparing Medicine, a Necessary Supplement to the Notes Aimed at Beginner Student of Medicine; 10. A Long Biography of the Incomparable Master Zhanphan Choekyi Nangwa; 11. Autobiography of Khenchen Himself At the Request of Lama Ngawang Khyentse; 12. Introduction to Auspicious Day and Their Impact Together with Anniversaries of Past Masters in Columns; 13. A Catalogue of Statues of Masters, Deities, Dakinis, Dharmapalas and Sacred Mantras and blessed objects inserted in them; 14. Six Different Titles and Prayers; 15. A Sad Song for the Sake of Your Mother Composed for Ngawang Senge Jige; 16. Instructions on Remembering Parents given to Dungdo Lodro Namgyal; 17. Advice to Lodro Gyaltsen of Dakyab; 18. A Hook to Catch the Sun of Blessings: A Guru Yoga Practice; 19. Guru Yoga: A Short Practice of Profound Meditation.

Sacred Objects of Yena Monastery

Full name: Yena Tashi Lhatse Thekchog Choekyi Gatshalå Shedrub Dhargye Ling

Regarding the history of Yena Monastery, it was, at different times, a monastery of the Bon, Nyingma, Kagyu traditions and, since the time of Choegyal Phagpa, it became a Sakya Monastery.

Choegyal Phagpa visited Yena Monastery and presented a very sacred mask of Mahakala Gurgon, which he had worn, and a sacred statue of Mahakala made from a wood of the willow tree. At that time he gave the Willow Mahakala and two other sacred objects to Yena Monastery.

Yena Monastery possessed a blessed sacred mask of Vajrabhairawa.

In Fire Sheep year (1967), except for the wall and the mural paintings of Yena Monastery everything else was completely destroyed, including the two sacred masks of Mahakala presented by Choegyal Phagpa and many temples—2 meditation huts of Dzongo, Lamdre Shrine, Tseumar Protector Deity Temple, Mahakala Temple, Sacred Scripture Cabinet, Derge Palace, Labrang, all the stupas including the two Great Stupas; life-size Buddha statue; Tara and speaking Yamantaka, and so forth.

Yena Monastery has these sacred objects:

One-storey high Buddha statue with the six ornamenting arts around it at Lhanying 16 Arhats Life-size Vajrapani Five Sakya Patriachs Ngor Tsarchen Machig Labdron Three Buddhas of Longevity Two-storeyed statues of Buddhas of the Past, Present and Future Gilded copper statue of Buddha with the six ornamental art objects (which costed over 50,000 Chinese yuans to build) One storey high gilded copper statue of Vajrasattva Life size statues of Ngorchen, Choerab and Shakyamuni, and many more The Summer Retreat Temple housed the sacred statue of Shakyamuni presented by Khenchen Sangye Phuntsok, 35 Buddhas of Confession, and 21 Taras, etc. Nine Deeds Thangkas painted by Mahasiddha Sangten Two Thangka paintings of Jataka Tales of the Buddha left by Choerab Many old and new thangkas of Tara including ones bearing handprints of Khyentse Wangpo Over 2000 texts of the Sakya tradition: Sadhana of Hevajra Single Deity printed by Ngag Nyen; Daily Practice Manual of Mahakala and Register of Practice Done; Funeral Ground Chod Practice text; White and Black Dul; Beverage Offering of Rolam; The Manual of Constructing Lines of Mandala; Ritual of Incense and Ablution Practice; Sakya Kangso Practice printed by Tumla Yontan Tsultrim who completed 100 million recitation of Vajrakila mantra; 4 complete sets of Kagyur and 3 complete sets of Tangyur literature, all arranged individually in small cells in cabinets; two sets of Compendium of All Tantras; Compendium of Sadhanas; small and big drums; Community and Individual Manuals of Lamdre; the Collected Works of Sakya, Ngopa and Zhuchen, etc.; Mahakala books, etc. together with their covering, wooden cover, belts, index clothes, etc. Varieties of stupas including the golden reliquary of Choktrul Ngawang Phuntsok containing the four types of relics which costed over two million yuans to built; Musical instruments cymbals, white and red conch shells, trumpets, small and big drums, Mahé, damaru, bells, etc. Ritual objects like vases, mandala sets, offering bowls, portraits of deities (tsakli), mandala thangkas, woodblock of torma prints, parasols, victory banners and other ceremonial fabrics, pillar embellishments, throne embellishments, sacred dance costumes, ritual clothes, layered cushions, carpets, long and short mattreses, square cushions, big and small copper cauldrons in kitchen, copper kettles, ladles and butter tea churning barrels, and many more. Statues of Choktrul Ngawang Phuntsok and representations of speech and mind (built in 2000 and consecrated in 2003 on the auspicious Anniversary of Peltsewa Chenpo)

Sacred Objects of Khardo Monastery

Full name: Thubten Phuntsok Shedrub Dargyeling Khardo Monastery

Founder: Lotsawa Pagor Vairocana, 8th century

During the time of Drogon Choegyal Phagpa the first Great Teaching Throne was built at Khardo Monastery. At the decree of Choegyal Phagpa, Khardo Monastery enjoys the status and privilege of being the second highest Sakya monastery after the Sakya Monastery in Sakya.

Tagrong Nyatsha Aten expanded the temple built by Pagor Vairocana, the Great Lotsawa (translator) and built Khar Marma or Lha-Nying. This temple contained many sacred objects as follows: