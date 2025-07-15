On July 14, the US Senate unanimously approved a resolution commemorating the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday on July 6th as a Day of Compassion and reinforcing longstanding US bipartisan support for the Tibetan people.

The passage comes in the wake of Tibet Lobby Day, which saw more than 200 Tibetan-Americans and Tibet supporters from across the United States come to Washington to advance support for the resolution. The House version of the resolution, H.Res.515, continues to gain new co-sponsors and ICT expects swift passage of H.Res.515 following approval in the Senate.

“The passage of this resolution is a demonstration of America’s deep and enduring support for the Dalai Lama’s message of compassion and non-violence, and for the human rights and democratic freedoms of the Tibetan people,” said International Campaign for Tibet President Tencho Gyatso.

“I must express our heartfelt gratitude to Tibet’s friends in the Senate,” she continued, “and also to the participants in Tibet Lobby Day who helped propel the resolution forward during this crucial moment.”

Compassion resolution

Senators Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and Todd Young (R-IN) jointly introduced the resolution in the Senate, followed by 10 additional bipartisan co-sponsors. In the House, Representatives Michael McCaul (R-TX) and Jim McGovern (D-MA) are taking the lead.

The resolution recognizes July 6, 2025, as a Day of Compassion in honor of the Dalai Lama’s birthday, affirms the Tibetan people’s human rights and fundamental freedoms, and reiterates that any attempt by the PRC to interfere in the recognition of a 15th Dalai Lama violates the religious freedom of Tibetan Buddhists.

The resolution notes the history of the Tibet-China conflict and America’s legacy of support for the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan people. It comes on the heels of three pieces of legislation that passed Congress with resounding bipartisan support in recent years: the 2018 Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act, the 2020 Tibetan Policy and Support Act, and the 2024 Resolve Tibet Act.

The resolution is in keeping with the Central Tibetan Administration’s “Year of Compassion” recognizing the Dalai Lama’s 90th birth year. The International Campaign for Tibet has also launched a Compassion Rising World Tour campaign to spark a year of global celebration, encouraging people from all walks of life to come together through acts of compassion that amplify and reaffirm His Holiness’s inspirational legacy.