The Board of Directors the International Campaign for Tibet is pleased to welcome Ms. Louise Rose Pacini, as our newest Board member.

The Board elected her during its meeting on September 10, 2024.

“I am very excited for this opportunity to work with you and to support ICT,” said Pacini. “Through my service as an ICT Board member I want to contribute what I can to help the Tibetan people, continuing the rich legacy of my father, the late Congressmen Charlie Rose, in supporting the Tibetan people in their struggle for human rights and freedom.”

“With her experience as a C-suite executive overseeing the operations of multi-national companies in the dynamic technology and pharmaceutical sectors, Louise will greatly contribute to the success of both the International Campaign for Tibet and the cause of the Tibetan people, as we continue to expand our impact on a global basis,” said a founding ICT Board member, Keith Pitts. “As a former Congressional staff member for Congressman Charlie Rose, I have known Louise for many years. I know her heart-connection to the cause of Tibet, like her father’s, is resolute. Her election to the ICT Boad would be a source of great pride for Congressman Rose. I join with ICT Chairman, Richard Gere, and ICT President, Tencho Gyatso, and the entire ICT team in welcoming Louise to the International Campaign for Tibet.”

Biography of Ms. Louise Rose Pacini

Louise Rose Pacini is a strategy focused professional with extensive operations expertise, in particular the management and operational optimization of global companies.

Her experience leading Global Operations, Project Management, Human Resources, and Support functions has given her unique insight into streamlining business process for global companies across many disciplines, languages and cultures.

Louise has domain knowledge in political fundraising, American government and lobbying infrastructure, software solutions for life science and security, managing the relationships between venture capital/private equity and their boards at private companies.

Since 2008, she resides with her husband in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada and travels each month to work in the Delinea office, located in San Francisco. Delinea is a cybersecurity company which provides essential privacy services to some of the world’s largest institutions.

CV: https://www.linkedin.com/in/saralouiserose/