The International Campaign for Tibet offers its condolences to Kerry Kennedy and the family of Ethel Kennedy on her passing. ICT was honored to work with Mrs. Kennedy and the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Human Rights during His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s 2009 visit to Washington, DC.

During that visit His Holiness laid wreaths at the graves of President Kennedy, Robert Kennedy, and Senator Edward Kennedy, and during his graveside remarks His Holiness said, “while death is inevitable, what is important is what people do from the time they are born until the day they die.”