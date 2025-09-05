The Rowell Fund for Tibet is now accepting applications for its 2026 grant cycle. This fund supports Tibetans who can make a significant impact in their communities or reach an international audience in the fields of visual arts, media, literature, environmental conservation, and women’s empowerment.

Tibetans are encouraged to apply for grants focusing on the following themes:

Environment and Conservation

Photography

Humanitarian Projects

Journalism and Literature

Women’s Empowerment

Applications will be accepted from Friday, September 5, 2025, until Sunday, October 5, 2025, midnight EDT. For detailed application instructions and to submit your application, please visit the following link.

The Rowell Fund for Tibet was established in memory of Galen and Barbara Rowell, devoted friends of the Tibetan people. The Rowells worked closely with His Holiness the Dalai Lama to produce My Tibet, a heartfelt book that beautifully captured Tibet’s natural essence. Their photography and writing have brought the beauty of Tibet and the challenges facing its ecosystem and culture to the attention of a global audience.

Following their tragic passing, the International Campaign for Tibet’s Board of Directors, along with the Rowells’ family and friends, established the Rowell Fund for Tibet. This initiative aims to empower Tibetans and honor Galen and Barbara’s commitment to Tibet by supporting projects that align with their values and vision.

Please see below for the application, additional information, eligibility requirements and grant guidelines.

The Rowell Fund is part of ICT’s Tibetan Empowerment Programs, which include the Tibetan Youth Leadership Program, the Washington Internship Program for Tibetan Americans, and the Schrucker Fellowship for the Arts. The Schrucker Fellowship application cycle will open September 7, 2025. This fellowship is dedicated to supporting Tibetans working in the fields of contemporary art, creative writing, film and theater.

The Rowell Fund grants are made possible through the generous support of ICT members who are dedicated to preserving Tibetan culture and ensuring its rich heritage is shared with the world and passed on to future generations.

Apply via Google »

Download Application »

Download Instructions »