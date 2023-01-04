The International Campaign for Tibet (ICT) is now accepting applications for the Washington Internship Program for Tibetan Americans (WIPTA) for summer 2023. The deadline to apply is Feb. 5.

WIPTA will provide two to three Tibetan American undergraduate or graduate students with an opportunity for a summer internship placement in US Congressional offices in Washington, DC. It is part of the International Campaign for Tibet’s effort to empower the burgeoning Tibetan American community by providing meaningful opportunities and exposure to the American political process, and to foster their civic engagement.

The participants of WIPTA will be known as “Lodi Gyari Fellows” in honor of ICT’s former President and Chair of the Board of Directors Lodi Gyari, as advocacy for Tibet and empowerment of the Tibetan community were issues that he cared deeply about.

The Lodi Gyari Fellows will take part in a six- to eight-week summer internship placement in Washington to experience American politics and public policy. They will gain a firsthand view of the policymaking and legislative process, as well as gain access to high-profile leaders in Washington, DC.

WIPTA supports each participant with round-trip airfare within the continental United States and a stipend to cover housing and other expenses. Selected candidates are required to participate in WIPTA orientation and training programs, complete weekly journals and submit a program evaluation at the end of the internship.

WIPTA is part of ICT’s overall Tibetan Empowerment Programs and is dedicated to promoting Tibetan American participation and representation at all levels of the political process.

WIPTA is separate from ICT’s annual Tibetan Youth Leadership Program (TYLP), but all applications will automatically be considered for 2023 TYLP, which is being planned in-person in Washington in early summer 2023.

Students who have independently secured internships in Washington, DC with Congressional or Federal Government agencies can be eligible to apply for WIPTA provided they meet the required qualifications.

Qualifications

All WIPTA applicants must meet the following criteria:

US citizen or legal permanent resident

Currently enrolled in full-time undergraduate or graduate degree program and completed at least one year of study by the beginning of the internship.

Responsibilities

Work a minimum of 32 hours a week (six to eight weeks in the summer)

Participate in ICT’s WIPTA orientation and training programs, complete weekly journals, and submit a program evaluation at the end of the internship.

Timeline

January: Accepting Applications until Feb 5, 2023

February: Interview & Selection Process

March: Final announcement

Application

All applications are due by midnight (EST) of Feb 5, 2023. Please complete all four parts of the application and send to wipta@savetibet.org.