The International Campaign for Tibet (ICT) is now accepting applications for the Washington Internship Program for Tibetan Americans (WIPTA) for summer 2026. The deadline to apply is January 23, 2026.

WIPTA will provide two to three Tibetan American undergraduate or graduate students with an opportunity for a summer internship placement in US Congressional offices in Washington, DC. The program is part of the ICT’s effort to empower the burgeoning Tibetan American community by providing meaningful opportunities and exposure to the American political process, and to foster their civic engagement.

“The WIPTA program is one of the cornerstones of ICT’s efforts to cultivate the next generation of Tibetan American leaders,” said ICT Executive Director Ryan Fioresi. “We are proud to continue offering young Tibetan Americans an opportunity to participate in the political process and learn how they can affect change in their communities and for the larger Tibetan movement, and we are excited to welcome the next cohort of WIPTA interns to Washington DC in 2026.”

The Lodi Gyari Fellows, named in honor of ICT’s former President and Chair of the Board of Directors Lodi Gyari, will take part in a six- to eight-week summer internship placement in Washington to experience American politics and public policy. They will gain a firsthand view of policymaking and the legislative process, as well as gain access to high-profile leaders in Washington, DC.

WIPTA supports each participant with round-trip airfare within the continental United States in addition to a stipend to cover housing and other expenses. Selected candidates are required to participate in the WIPTA orientation program, complete weekly journals and submit a program evaluation at the end of the internship.

WIPTA is part of ICT’s overall Tibetan Empowerment Programs and is dedicated to promoting Tibetan American participation and representation at all levels of the political process.

WIPTA is separate from ICT’s annual Tibetan Youth Leadership Program (TYLP), but all applications will automatically be considered for 2026 TYLP, which is being planned in-person in Washington in early summer 2026.

Students who have independently secured internships in Washington, DC with Congressional or Federal Government agencies can be eligible to apply for WIPTA provided they meet the required qualifications.

Qualifications

All WIPTA applicants must meet the following criteria:

US citizen or legal permanent resident

Currently enrolled in a full-time undergraduate or graduate degree program and completed at least one year of study by the beginning of the internship.

Responsibilities

Work a minimum of 32 hours a week (six to eight weeks in the summer)

Participate in ICT’s WIPTA orientation and training programs, complete weekly journals, and submit a program evaluation at the end of the internship.

Timeline

January 2026: Accepting applications until January 23, 2026

February 2026: Interview and selection process

March 2026: Final announcement

Application

All applications are due by midnight (EST) of Jan 23, 2026. Please complete all four parts of the application and send to [email protected].