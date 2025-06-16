The International Campaign for Tibet (ICT) is pleased to announce the 2025 cohort of Lodi Gyari Fellows, six years since its establishment in honor of ICT’s former executive chairman and president Lodi Gyari. In 2025, two Tibetan-Americans, hailing from Chicago and Oregon, will receive the prestigious opportunity to intern with congressional offices on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

The two fellows, Dechen Atsatsang and Kunga Wilson, began their respective internships in June. Atsatsang, a rising senior at Georgetown University, is interning in the office of the Select Committee on the CCP. Wilson, a rising junior at UC Berkeley, is interning in the office of Senator Merkley (D-OR).

“WIPTA offers a rare and meaningful opportunity to gain hands-on experience in public service while uplifting the Tibetan American perspective. I’m incredibly excited to contribute on Capitol Hill and prepare for a future in policy and international affairs” says Dechen Atsatsang, a 2025 Lodi Gyari Fellow.

Both Fellows are alum of ICT’s Tibetan Youth Leadership Program.

“We are excited to welcome the third cohort of Lodi Gyari Fellows to DC,” said Tencho Gyatso, President of the International Campaign for Tibet. “Every year, it gives me inspiration and optimism, as we see new Lodi Gyari Fellows who are dedicated, focused, and committed to learning and contributing in the work of the federal government and the US political process. I look forward working with them and seeing their advancement in their careers. Our Lodi Gyari fellows give me optimism for the future as I see them carrying the vision to work for Tibet and also to make a more just world for all.”

We want to thank our friends in various congressional offices and Committees for providing these incredible opportunities to Tibetan American students through WIPTA and our Tibetan Youth Leadership program, we look forward to these continuing to provide opportunities to these deserving students that will continue to build confident and empower generations of Tibetan American leaders.

About the Washington Internship Program for Tibetan Americans

Established in 2019, ICT’s Washington Internship Program for Tibetan Americans (WIPTA) is dedicated to promoting Tibetan American participation and representation at all levels of the political process. As part of our Lodi Gyari Tibetan Empowerment Program, it develops leadership and professional skills, encourages political and civic engagement, and fosters interest in public service careers.

WIPTA selects Tibetan American undergraduate students for summer internship placements in US Congressional offices in Washington, DC. It is part of ICT’s effort to empower the burgeoning Tibetan American community and to foster their civic engagement by providing meaningful opportunities and exposure to the US political process.