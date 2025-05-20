The International Campaign for Tibet (ICT) has released “Crisis of credibility: China’s leaders in Tibet selected for loyalty to CCP over welfare of Tibetan people”, its newest report on the absence of any effective Tibetan leadership in Tibet, which includes the Tibet Autonomous Region and the Tibetan areas incorporated in Sichuan, Yunnan, Qinghai and Gansu.

This analysis follows a previous report from last March showing that Tibetans in leadership positions continue to be largely filled in token positions without even the semblance of autonomy that was guaranteed under the 17 Point Agreement of May 23, 1951. The CCP, which virtually forced the Tibetan representatives to sign and accept this unequal agreement then, continue to display it as a symbol of freedom and rights of the Tibetan people, which they will do during this anniversary week of the agreement.

The Chinese government claims to have “liberated” Tibet from “feudal lords” but this report shows that ironically even today the CCP relies on many members of the “feudal lords” to do its bidding in Tibet. Tibetans are not effectively represented in all Tibetan areas, not to speak of any representation within the leadership in Beijing.

In addition to a lack of effective Tibetan leadership within Tibet, cases of corruption and misrule appear to be increasing in Tibet, which is discussed at length in the report.

ICT is committed to bringing light to the oppression within Tibet that is caused by the CCP bringing in outside leadership to benefit the party instead of Tibet and the Tibetan people.

Read the full report here.